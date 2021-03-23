iQIYI Inc (IQ): Price Now Near $28.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IQ

At the time of this writing, IQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (1.47%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row IQ has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IQ’s price is up $0.19 (0.68%) from the day prior. IQ has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IQ’s price action over the past 90 days.

