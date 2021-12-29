iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IQ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reissued a positive rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.86. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 98.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)