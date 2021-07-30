Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV): Price Now Near $248.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IQV

At the moment, IQV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, IQV ranks 141st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IQV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IQV’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IQV’s price action over the past 90 days.

For IQV, its RSI is now at 99.2819.

IQV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For IQV News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on IQV may find value in this recent story:

IQVIA: Market Crosscurrents In Clinical And Adjacent Markets

Investment Summary We are long IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) shares and believe the company is well-positioned to capitalise on market crosscurrents recently exhibited in clinical trials, laboratory and adjacent markets. We are also satisfied with ongoing accretions from recent acquisitions, the resumption of share buybacks and an outsized performance from…

