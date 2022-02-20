IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $17.79 Per Share

Body

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $17.79 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $166,276,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

