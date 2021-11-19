Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM): Price Up $0.21 (0.53)% Over Past Day, Up $0.55 (1.36)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IRDM

Currently, IRDM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (1.36%) from the hour prior. IRDM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, IRDM ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IRDM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IRDM’s price is up $0.21 (0.53%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as IRDM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on IRDM; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Iridium Communications Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< IRDM: Daily RSI Analysis For IRDM, its RSI is now at 16.3498.

Note: IRDM and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with IRDM declining at a slower rate than RSI.

