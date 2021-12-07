Irobot Corp (IRBT): Price Up $1.53 (2.09)% Over Past Day, Up $1.53 (2.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IRBT

At the time of this writing, IRBT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.53 (2.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as IRBT has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, IRBT ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IRBT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IRBT’s price is up $1.53 (2.09%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row IRBT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows IRBT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IRBT: Daily RSI Analysis IRBT’s RSI now stands at 63.4877.

IRBT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

