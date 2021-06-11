Iron Mountain Inc (IRM): Price Down $-0.45 (-0.96)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.2 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IRM

At the moment, IRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that IRM has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IRM ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

IRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, IRM’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.96%) from the day prior. IRM has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Iron Mountain Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.