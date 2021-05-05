Iron Mountain Inc (IRM): Price Now Near $38.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IRM

Currently, IRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.82%) from the hour prior. IRM has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

IRM ranks 213th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

IRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, IRM’s price is down $-1.09 (-2.73%) from the day prior. IRM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Iron Mountain Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

