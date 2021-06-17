Iron Mountain Inc (IRM): Price Now Near $45.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IRM
Currently, IRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. IRM has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Trading stocks, IRM ranks 128th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
IRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, IRM’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.22%) from the day prior. IRM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Iron Mountain Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in IRM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Is Iron Mountain a Great Data Center Stock? This company is building its presence in the data center space, but there are a few things investors should know. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For IRM News Traders
Investors and traders in IRM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Is Iron Mountain a Great Data Center Stock?
This company is building its presence in the data center space, but there are a few things investors should know.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market