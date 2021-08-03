Iron Mountain Inc (IRM): Price Up $0.05 (0.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for IRM

Currently, IRM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.37%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

IRM ranks 66th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

IRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IRM’s price is up $0.05 (0.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows IRM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IRM: Daily RSI Analysis IRM’s RSI now stands at 100.

IRM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For IRM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on IRM may find value in this recent story:

Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today’s market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world’s largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

