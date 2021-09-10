Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD): Price Now Near $12.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for IRWD

At the time of this writing, IRWD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. IRWD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, IRWD ranks 149th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

IRWD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, IRWD’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.68%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as IRWD has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows IRWD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< IRWD: Daily RSI Analysis For IRWD, its RSI is now at 0.

IRWD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market