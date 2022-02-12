iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.34

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.34 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 1648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

