iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 398,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,044,000.

FXI opened at $37.65 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).