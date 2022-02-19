iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.17% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $92,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $173,000.
NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $55.15.
