iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.76 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

