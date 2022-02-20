iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Body

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,553 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 14.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

