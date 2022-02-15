iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEZU. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,065,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).