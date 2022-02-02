iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

