iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 393,049 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 121,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).