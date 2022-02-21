iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

Body

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 16,237.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

