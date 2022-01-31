iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 73.2% in January

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,000.

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

