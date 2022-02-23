iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).