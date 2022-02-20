iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Body

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $199.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

