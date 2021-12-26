iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.45 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

