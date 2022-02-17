iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

