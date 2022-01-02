iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $81,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

