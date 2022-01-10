iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $145,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

