iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,793,000 after acquiring an additional 379,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 139,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 326,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

