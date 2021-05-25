Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.82)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (-0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ITUB

At the moment, ITUB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ITUB has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ITUB ranks 117th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

ITUB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ITUB’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.82%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ITUB’s price action over the past 90 days.