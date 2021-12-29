Itron Inc (ITRI): Price Now Near $67.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ITRI

At the time of this writing, ITRI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.52%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 hour changed directions on ITRI; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ITRI ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

ITRI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ITRI’s price is up $0.35 (0.52%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ITRI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ITRI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ITRI: Daily RSI Analysis ITRI’s RSI now stands at 89.5238.

ITRI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For ITRI News Traders

Investors and traders in ITRI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

