Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $612.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

