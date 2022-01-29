ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($643,128.90). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,509.19).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?