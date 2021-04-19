J M SMUCKER Co (SJM): Price Now Near $131.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SJM

Currently, SJM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SJM has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SJM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SJM’s price is down $-0.67 (-0.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SJM has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SJM’s price action over the past 90 days.

For SJM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SJM may find value in this recent story:

3 Stocks for Beginning Investors

If you’re just getting started investing in stocks, it may seem intimidating. An important part of getting past that concern is to recognize what a share of stock really is: It’s a small ownership stake in a company. As a shareholder, over long periods of time, your returns should depend on how well the company performs, as long as you’re able to buy your shares at a reasonable value.

