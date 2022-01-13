J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. J. M. Smucker traded as high as $144.89 and last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 862517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.35.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

