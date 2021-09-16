J2 Global Inc (JCOM): Price Now Near $137.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JCOM

At the moment, JCOM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. JCOM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

JCOM ranks 72nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

JCOM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JCOM’s price is down $-3.1 (-2.22%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. J2 Global Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< JCOM: Daily RSI Analysis JCOM’s RSI now stands at 55.7377.

JCOM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

