Jabil Inc (JBL): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.18)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.32 (-0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for JBL

At the moment, JBL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, JBL ranks 93rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

JBL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, JBL’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.18%) from the day prior. JBL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows JBL’s price action over the past 90 days.