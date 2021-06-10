Jabil Inc (JBL): Price Now Near $57.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JBL
Currently, JBL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as JBL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, JBL ranks 95th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
JBL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, JBL’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.3%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that JBL has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows JBL’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in JBL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Reimagining the Water Bottle: Jabil Packaging Solutions Launches VITTEL® Hybrid Bottle Jabil Packaging Solutions, a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today launched its latest packaging prototype: the Eco.bottle® product platform for VITTEL®, a leading mineral water brand in Europe from the water division of Nestlé. Designed for scalability by a team including Ecologic Brands, acquired by Jabil earlier this year, the VITTEL® hybrid bottle leverages paper and plastic components, resulting in a plastic reduction of more than 50 percent compared to VITTEL®'s current 1-liter bottle.
Investors and traders in JBL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Reimagining the Water Bottle: Jabil Packaging Solutions Launches VITTEL® Hybrid Bottle
Jabil Packaging Solutions, a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today launched its latest packaging prototype: the Eco.bottle® product platform for VITTEL®, a leading mineral water brand in Europe from the water division of Nestlé. Designed for scalability by a team including Ecologic Brands, acquired by Jabil earlier this year, the VITTEL® hybrid bottle leverages paper and plastic components, resulting in a plastic reduction of more than 50 percent compared to VITTEL®'s current 1-liter bottle.
