Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $707,115.45 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $707,115.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $701,832.95.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25.

Shares of JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jabil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

