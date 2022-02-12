Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

