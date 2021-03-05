Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J): Price Now Near $113.54; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for J

At the moment, J’s price is up $0.66 (0.59%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that J has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on J; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

J’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, J’s price is up $0.66 (0.59%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For J News Traders

Investors and traders in J may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Jacobs to Lead Design Team for One of World’s Deepest Nuclear Clean-ups

Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (DSRL) to lead the integrated design management team for one of the world’s deepest nuclear clean-ups. The team will play a key role in coordinating the program to clear and treat radioactive waste in the shaft and silo at Dounreay, near Thurso, in Scotland, U.K., a former fast-reactor research and development center.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market