Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J): Price Up $0.01 (0.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.57 (-0.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for J

Currently, J (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.57 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

J ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

J’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, J’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows J’s price action over the past 90 days.

< J: Daily RSI Analysis For J, its RSI is now at 25.3521.

J and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

