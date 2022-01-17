Jadestone Energy’s (JSE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of JSE stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.24. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £432.53 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10), for a total value of £598,055.40 ($811,803.18).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?