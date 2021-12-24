James T. Treace Sells 16,119 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,462,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,890,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

