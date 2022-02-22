Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 630,631 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Body

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,631 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $31,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

