Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).