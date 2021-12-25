Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

