Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

