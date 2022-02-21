Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Body

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,796,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 243,437 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,959,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.69. 8,121,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. The company has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

