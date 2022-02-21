Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Body

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,280,740 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,346,833 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.2% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,918,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.93. 2,381,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

