Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 760,526 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Body

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,051,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 760,526 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $492,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).